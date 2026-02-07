Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $20.68. Silicom shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 20,707 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicom currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Silicom Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $116.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. Silicom had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 19.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

