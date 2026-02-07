Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.29 and traded as high as $50.18. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 1,345,229 shares traded.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 18.0%. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -52.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 503.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.