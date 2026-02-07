Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.34 and traded as high as GBX 461.40. Schroders shares last traded at GBX 455.80, with a volume of 2,255,527 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.86.

Schroders Trading Up 0.3%

About Schroders

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 397.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

See Also

