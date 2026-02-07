CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. CTPartners Executive Search shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

CTPartners Executive Search is a retained executive search firm that specializes in identifying and placing senior leadership talent across a range of industries. The company focuses on C-suite and board appointments, working closely with corporate, private equity and nonprofit clients to source candidates for critical roles in finance, technology, life sciences, consumer goods and other sectors. Through a combination of proprietary research and deep industry networks, CTPartners aims to deliver highly targeted candidate pools tailored to each client’s strategic objectives.

The firm’s suite of services extends beyond traditional search engagements to include leadership assessment, board advisory and succession planning.

