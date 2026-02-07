Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

NYSE UBER opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

