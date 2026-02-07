Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Optum/value‑based care is highlighted as a durable growth driver that could support profits over time — a key bullish argument investors cite. UnitedHealth: Riding On Value-Based Care Through Optum
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho kept an “outperform” stance despite cutting the price target (from $430 to $350), signaling analyst conviction that shares still have upside versus recent levels. Benzinga coverage of Mizuho PT cut
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑run pattern: historical episodes show UNH can stage rapid recoveries (multiple >30% rallies and two >50% runs in 2020 and 2025), which some investors view as evidence the stock can rebound after sharp declines. Can UNH Stock Surge Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop for buyers looking past near‑term noise. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher investor attention/search activity — signals elevated interest and liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search UNH
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion continues to center on margins and cost trends after FQ4 — important for outlook but outcomes remain uncertain until more guidance clarity. FQ4 earnings: margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat, a Zacks piece argues rising medical costs, margin compression and Medicare reimbursement risk triggered a sharp selloff — the main driver of recent downward pressure. Q4 beat can’t stop the slide
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk increased after reports the DOJ is probing UnitedHealth, adding uncertainty around future returns and potential legal/operational disruption. DOJ probe and regulatory questions
- Negative Sentiment: Media analysis suggests the company’s recent comeback stalled, prompting calls to reassess the investment thesis until cost trends and regulatory risks are clearer. How UNH’s comeback ran aground
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.