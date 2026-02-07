Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $276.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.97. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

