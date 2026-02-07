Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and traded as low as GBX 0.03. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 4,660,824 shares traded.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

