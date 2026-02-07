Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as high as C$2.98. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 60,763 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of -3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

