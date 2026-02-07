Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.13. Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $4.1250, with a volume of 51,758 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Hennes & Mauritz last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hennes & Mauritz



Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.



