Wall Street Zen Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Buy

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,765.92. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after buying an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,563,000 after buying an additional 477,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,551,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

More nVent Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. MarketBeat — Earnings Report

Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Zacks — Key Metrics Analysis

Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / slightly cautious EPS guide for Q1: management set Q1 2026 EPS at $0.900–$0.930 (consensus ~ $0.920) — the lower bound sits below consensus, which could temper near-term multiple expansion despite strong revenue guidance. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.