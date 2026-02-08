Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 268014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Adient by 68.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

