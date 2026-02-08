Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Dividend Announcement

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $232.45 and last traded at $231.01. Approximately 13,705,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,072,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Lam Research Stock Up 8.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

