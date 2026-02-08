Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 9,297 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 566,379 shares of company stock valued at $82,730,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $5,028,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

