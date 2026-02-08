Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 15.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.8% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.2160. 3,401,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,823,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Specifically, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Key Lumen Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More.

CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More.

Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility.

Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More.

Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a prior sharp intraday drop (~19.7%), underscoring recent volatility and the potential for outsized moves on mixed news or analyst actions. Read More.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 29.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,923,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,439,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $16,837,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,606,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

