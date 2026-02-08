BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $41.14. BILL shares last traded at $41.1640, with a volume of 1,110,384 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS.
Key Stories Impacting BILL
Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: BILL reported revenue and EPS above Street estimates and emphasized stronger profitability and TPV growth; management raised FY26 and Q3 guidance, signaling better-than-expected near-term momentum. BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/coverage note: Zacks highlights the Q2 beat driven by core platform strength and higher total payment volume (TPV), reinforcing the narrative that billing and payments momentum is re-accelerating. BILL Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Strength & Higher TPV
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research piece argues BILL’s valuation and margin profile look attractive after the quarter, pointing to durable subscription revenue, expanding customer base and raised FY26 guidance as a buy thesis. BILL Holdings: Muscle Past AI Fears And Buy This Stock For Value
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $75 price target, providing a strong bullish anchor and a sizable upside case versus the current share price. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript published — useful for hearing management detail on TPV, customer trends, and margin drivers but not additional headline moves beyond the release. BILL Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical breakdowns (Zacks follow-ups) review key metrics vs. estimates — helpful context but largely restates the beat and guidance details. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Q2 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed their target to $49 and moved to “market perform,” reducing an upside driver and signaling more cautious near-term expectations from some shops. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Another sell-side trim: BMO cut its target to $46 and classified the stock as “market perform,” which may cap further rallies until more evidence of sustained growth appears. BILL Price Target Lowered at BMO Capital Markets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at BILL
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BILL by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BILL Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
