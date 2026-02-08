BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $41.14. BILL shares last traded at $41.1640, with a volume of 1,110,384 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BILL in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BILL by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.



BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

