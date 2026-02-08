Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $19.63. Galaxy Digital shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2,265,703 shares.

Specifically, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLXY. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million of Class A common stock over the next 12 months (open‑market or negotiated buys; Nasdaq purchases capped at ~5% of outstanding shares; program can be suspended). This buyback is the primary catalyst for today’s upside as investors view it as a signal of confidence and a way to support the stock. Galaxy approves buyback

Director Douglas Deason purchased 25,000 shares (~$520k at ~$20.80), increasing his stake materially — an insider buy that supports management confidence in the outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and trimmed FY2026 losses slightly while maintaining a Buy rating and $40 target — a sign of improving medium‑term profit expectations. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and trimmed FY2026 losses slightly while maintaining a Buy rating and $40 target — a sign of improving medium‑term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Consensus recommendation

Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Morgan Stanley coverage

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Q4 loss report

Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut near‑term forecasts after the Q4 results and some commentary remains pessimistic about short‑term earnings and crypto market dependency, which could re‑pressure the stock if buybacks or crypto prices disappoint. Analyst forecast cuts

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

Institutional Trading of Galaxy Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

