Richard Brooman Buys 5,500 Shares of HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Brooman acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 427.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 365.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.88.

Key Stories Impacting HgCapital Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting HgCapital Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several directors / insiders bought HGT stock on Feb 6 (including Jim Strang, Richard J. Brooman, Graham Paterson, Helena Coles and Erika Schraner) — roughly 29,300 shares in aggregate at about GBX 424–428 (total value ≈ £125k). Insider buying signals management confidence and likely supported the share rise. Insider Buys Report

HgCapital reported NAV growth / a resilient trading update for Q4, saying NAV rose despite a challenging public market backdrop — a direct fundamental positive for an investment trust whose NAV direction drives valuation. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage highlights a “robust” Q4 NAV performance even as the software sector (a meaningful exposure for Hg’s portfolio) shows volatility — reinforces the NAV-led bullish case for the stock. Robust Q4 NAV Amid Software Sector Volatility

Independent coverage highlights a “robust” Q4 NAV performance even as the software sector (a meaningful exposure for Hg’s portfolio) shows volatility — reinforces the NAV-led bullish case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company and coverage note ongoing public market volatility; Hg emphasizes NAV resilience but the broader market turbulence remains a risk for near-term performance and multiples. Public Market Volatility Note

Company and coverage note ongoing public market volatility; Hg emphasizes NAV resilience but the broader market turbulence remains a risk for near-term performance and multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Live-market commentary (Investors Chronicle / market blogs) is covering HgCapital alongside other names, suggesting the move is getting attention but also that headlines could amplify short-term swings. Markets Live: Glencore & HgCapital

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

