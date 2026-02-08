Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $89.2790, with a volume of 121275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS.

More Synaptics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.