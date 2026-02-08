Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $89.2790, with a volume of 121275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.
The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 fiscal 2026 results beat expectations — revenue $302.5M (up 13% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $1.21, strong non‑GAAP gross margin (53.6%) and core IoT product sales +53% YoY, signaling product demand and margin leverage. GlobeNewswire Q2 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 FY26 guidance well above consensus: EPS guidance $0.85–$1.15 (vs. street ~$0.66) and revenue guide $280–$300M (vs. street ~$285M) — this upside guide is a near-term earnings catalyst. Slide Deck / Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets and ratings: Rosenblatt raised its target to $125 (buy) and Mizuho lifted its target to $103 (outperform), providing upside endorsement that can support further price appreciation. The Fly / Mizuho Benzinga (Rosenblatt)
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership news (42 Technology) on edge‑AI adoption in manufacturing highlights product/market expansion opportunities for Synaptics’ Edge AI and IoT portfolio. Partnership Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors and analysts can review the full earnings presentation and call transcripts for color on product mix, channel trends and margin drivers. Earnings Presentation Q2 Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Archival transcripts (Q1 2025) and third‑party post‑earnings analysis are available for deeper review of historical trends and analyst models. Yahoo Q1 2025 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP figures remain mixed: the company reported a GAAP loss per share (~$0.38) and some metrics (net margin) still reflect legacy volatility — these items can limit valuation expansion until sustained GAAP profitability is visible. GAAP Results
- Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage noted an initial negative reaction (stock weakness/slip) as investors parsed guidance details and near‑term dynamics despite the beat — short‑term volatility may continue. Investing.com MSN
In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72.
Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.
Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.
