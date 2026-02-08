Christian Yates Buys 2,572,016 Shares of Nativo Resources (LON:NTVO) Stock

Nativo Resources plc (LON:NTVO – Get Free Report) insider Christian Yates acquired 2,572,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £25,720.16.
Nativo Resources Price Performance
Nativo Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 3. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.
About Nativo Resources
