Christian Yates Buys 2,572,016 Shares of Nativo Resources (LON:NTVO) Stock

Nativo Resources plc (LON:NTVO – Get Free Report) insider Christian Yates acquired 2,572,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £25,720.16.

Nativo Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 3. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Nativo has interests in gold projects in Peru. The Company’s strategy is based on three core activities: primary gold mining, gold ore processing, and the recovery of gold from tailings. The Company has already acquired or optioned several projects for development and has identified additional opportunities for expansion. Nativo’s nearest-term objective is to scale operations on the Tesoro Gold Concession, focusing on the Bonanza and Morrocota mines. Nativo intends to allocate portions of free cash flow from mining and processing activities, and from future fund raises, to Bitcoin purchases and to hold Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

