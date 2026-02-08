Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Equinor ASA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.