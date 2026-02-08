Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 56,883 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical volume of 15,612 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

