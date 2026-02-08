BAM Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of BAM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.46.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

