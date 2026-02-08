Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $93.35 Million Position in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF $TUSB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 50.05% of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $93,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 854,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,967,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUSB opened at $50.46 on Friday. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (TUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of debt securities with exposure to the US fixed income market. It holds various investment-grade debt investments while maintaining an average effective maturity of two years or less. TUSB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Thrivent.

Featured Stories

