Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $98,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.