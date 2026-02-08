Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Equifax worth $98,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $2,857,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More.

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More.

AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More.

VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More.

Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/media scrutiny: A New York Times piece highlights senators accusing Equifax of “price‑gouging” on Medicaid services — elevated regulatory and political risk that could pressure valuation or lead to contract/price scrutiny in public-sector work. Read More.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

