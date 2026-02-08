Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 129,929 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.90% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $97,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHQ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $33.82.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
