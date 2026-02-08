Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Datadog worth $91,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $219.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Datadog from $217.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

DDOG opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total transaction of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,530 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,670,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 181,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,784,631.20. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,028,945 shares of company stock worth $184,544,256 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

