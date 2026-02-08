Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $96,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 750.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 896,271 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 228.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $180,824,000 after acquiring an additional 553,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in FedEx by 162.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 786,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $188,027,000 after purchasing an additional 486,184 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $370.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $271.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.93.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

