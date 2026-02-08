American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of American International Group worth $90,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIG opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.