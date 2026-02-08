Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Principal Intl Equity Etf $PIEQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Intl Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:PIEQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.08% of Principal Intl Equity Etf worth $90,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Intl Equity Etf by 36.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PIEQ opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Principal Intl Equity Etf has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The Principal International Equity ETF (PIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of companies outside the United States. Using proprietary fundamental research, the fund adviser surfaces companies considered underestimated by the market. PIEQ was launched on Nov 5, 2024 and is issued by Principal.

