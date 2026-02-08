Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

