Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $105.19 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of General Motors worth $105,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,039,000 after buying an additional 2,061,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

