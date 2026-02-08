Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.65 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $102,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

