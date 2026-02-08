Jeffrey Niew Sells 75,000 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,987,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,593,305. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jeffrey Niew sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $1,237,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

