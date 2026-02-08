Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,049. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

