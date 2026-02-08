Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.77 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

