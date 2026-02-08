Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 76,952 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 29,922 put options.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More.

CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More.

Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility.

Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More.

Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a prior sharp intraday drop (~19.7%), underscoring recent volatility and the potential for outsized moves on mixed news or analyst actions. Read More.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

