Rich Cashin Purchases 9 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.

On Friday, December 5th, Rich Cashin bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £163.89.

Avon Protection Trading Down 1.1%

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,664 on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.92. The firm has a market cap of £487.77 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avon Protection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.

Avon Protection Company Profile

