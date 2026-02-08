Rich Cashin Purchases 9 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.
- On Friday, December 5th, Rich Cashin bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £163.89.
Avon Protection Trading Down 1.1%
LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,664 on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.92. The firm has a market cap of £487.77 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Avon Protection Company Profile
