Matthew Boyle Sells 10,834 Shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boyle sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265, for a total transaction of £28,710.10.

accesso Technology Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 268 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. accesso Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 and a 1 year high of GBX 550. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Shore Capital Group raised accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

