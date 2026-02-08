Snowflake Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 63,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 50,965 call options.

Snowflake Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $168.50 on Friday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

