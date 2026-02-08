Snowflake Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 63,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 50,965 call options.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders purchased ~63,935 call options (about 25% above normal), signaling speculative bullish bets that likely amplified buying pressure.
- Positive Sentiment: Big AI partnership with OpenAI — Snowflake and OpenAI announced a $200M collaboration to deepen AI capabilities on Snowflake’s platform, a strategic catalyst for revenue and product differentiation in the AI data market. Snowflake and OpenAI Unveil $200M AI Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat supports growth story — Snowflake beat Q3 revenue and EPS estimates (revenue $1.21B, up ~28.7% year/year; EPS beat), reinforcing the company’s AI-driven revenue narrative and likely propping investor confidence.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary on AI agents — Snowflake argued that current AI coding agents are solving the wrong problem, a strategic viewpoint that highlights product positioning but is more thought‑leadership than a near‑term financial catalyst. Snowflake thinks AI coding agents are solving the wrong problem
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative: some coverage points to SNOW being down earlier this year despite AI tailwinds — useful context for investors weighing valuation and momentum, but not an immediate company-specific driver. Here’s 1 AI Stock Down About 25% Already in 2026. Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SNOW to a “strong sell,” which can pressure sentiment and attract short-term selling from model-driven funds. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Two law firms (Pomerantz and Johnson Fistel) have launched investigations into Snowflake on behalf of investors, creating legal overhang and potential litigation risk that can weigh on the stock. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snowflake Inc. – SNOW Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel…
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: an EVP sold roughly $1.97M of stock, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if the sale is routine. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,970,900.00 in Stock
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $168.50 on Friday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51.
In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
