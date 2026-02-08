Matthew Jeffs Buys 20,000 Shares of Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Jeffs acquired 20,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £15,200.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LON ARC opened at GBX 78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.46. Arcontech Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

