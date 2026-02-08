Andrew Briggs Buys 21 Shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 562 per share, for a total transaction of £118.02.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Briggs acquired 20 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 per share, with a total value of £110.

On Friday, December 5th, Andrew Briggs bought 22 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 per share, for a total transaction of £114.18.

Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 748.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 485.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 766. The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 726.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 687.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phoenix Group ( LON:PHNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 750.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.