Investors Buy Large Volume of Chewy Put Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,442 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 15,773 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush set a $42.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $28.10 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,030.05. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

