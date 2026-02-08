Vanessa Simms Buys 23 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £153.64.

On Monday, January 5th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 per share, for a total transaction of £148.32.

On Thursday, December 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.

LAND opened at GBX 660 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 625 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 602.37. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 490.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 676.50.

Land Securities Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 424 to GBX 494 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.43.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

