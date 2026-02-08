Jos Sclater Acquires 9 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.
Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total transaction of £427,178.27.
- On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.
- On Friday, December 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £145.68.
Avon Protection Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,664 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £487.77 million, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,837.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,934.92. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avon Protection Company Profile
