Jos Sclater Acquires 9 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total transaction of £427,178.27.

On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.

On Friday, December 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £145.68.

Avon Protection Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,664 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £487.77 million, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,837.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,934.92. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.

View Our Latest Report on AVON

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.