Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Macro Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macro Bank Trading Up 4.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Macro Bank has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3557 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.76%.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

