Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $14.40

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,954,000. Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 4,506,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after buying an additional 2,152,798 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,750,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,819,000 after buying an additional 2,058,142 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $17,054,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

