MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $43.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.8235.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue topped estimates, driven by strong Macau performance, digital growth and regional casinos; EPS $1.60 vs. consensus ~ $0.63, and consolidated revenue/EBITDA gains. MGM Resorts Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: MGM highlighted full-year and Q4 cash returns from BetMGM (distributed $135M in 4Q25) and sizable share repurchases (15M in 4Q, 37.5M in 2025), which support future EPS and free cash flow per share. MGM Resorts International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record 4Q adjusted EBITDA and all-time highs in revenue/market share for 2025, reinforcing Macau as a growth engine for the group. MGM China Reports 2025 Annual Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported $17.5B revenue for 2025, signaling underlying scale and recovery outside Las Vegas. MGM Resorts revenue hits $17.5 billion in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $38 to $39 (hold), reflecting modest analyst support after the quarter. MGM Resorts International Upgraded at Truist Financial
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed investor materials (earnings presentation and full call transcript) are available for parsing guidance and segment-level metrics. MGM Resorts International Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: MGM moved its earnings release earlier (timing change only). MGM Resorts International Updates Earnings Release Date
- Negative Sentiment: Las Vegas/Strip results were weaker in 2025 and the Strip was down in Q4, creating near-term headwinds for MGM’s largest market. MGM Resorts down in Las Vegas in Q4, though CEO remains optimistic
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged questions about costs in Macau despite record EBITDA at MGM China, which could pressure margins if costs persist. MGM China had ‘record’ 4Q EBITDA but ‘questions’ regarding costs: analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged weaker Strip demand in 2025 even as early indicators show improvement — a mixed recovery that could keep investors cautious on near-term Vegas cash flow. MGM sees improving demand indicators following weaker 2025 performance on the Strip
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $236,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
