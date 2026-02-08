Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,656 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

NVDA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

