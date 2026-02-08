Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 148,359 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9,479.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,359 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

